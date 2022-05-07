Students, parents share varying reactions to new Linn-Mar policy during Friday’s protest

MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - Students, parents, and other members of the Linn-Mar Community School district gathered outside the superintendent’s office Friday morning to protest a new policy recently passed by the school board.

“We’re not out here to tear anybody down, but we are here to make a statement that we want safety for all of our kids,” said one parent.

Jared Staten is a parent and pastor. He stood on the corner of tenth street and 29th along with many others to make his voice heard. His concern is the 504.13 and 504.13R policies recently passed by the school board.

It would allow students in seventh grade or older to identify as transgender and use different pronouns at school without their parents knowing.

“My biggest concern is not necessarily the transgender community perpetrating things, we’ve never said that. But there are people that will take advantage of this and they already have, by the way, in the schools, to go into a bathroom that isn’t theirs and physically assault and take pictures,” said Staten.

With this policy, students can use locker rooms, bathrooms, or stay in rooms overnight correlating with their gender identity. The district’s attorney says this policy aligns with state and federal law and could protect the district from discrimination lawsuits.

The policy is something students like Alexis Newport are in full support of.

“I spoke at the last school board meeting and one of my statistics was that when denied the bathroom of the gender the identity as, trans students are 36% more likely to get sexually assaulted,” Newport told TV-9.

Those frustrated with the new policy outnumbered the counter-protestors with parents saying the legal protections the new policy give doesn’t justify a change they don’t believe in.

Karen Cloyd has children who go to Linn-Mar. She says she doesn’t want something like this to create such a divide. She believes parents should be involved in these kinds of decisions.

“I just don’t feel like the policy is going to keep all kids safe,” said Cloyd. “Let’s re-design the bathrooms, let’s do floor to ceiling stalls. I’m just as concerned about the LGBTQ community as I am anyone else.”

While other students like Alyssa Reddersen feel the new policy is fine the way it is.

“You have to listen to everyone, but I feel like a lot of the time, my safety and my friends and family have been put first and have been heard lately and I really appreciate that,” said Reddersen.

