Some showers and storms could affect Mother’s Day

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A brief taste of Spring this weekend is followed by a sudden blast of Summer to start the workweek.

An area of showers and storms moves into eastern Iowa after a quiet night, though it will be in a decaying fashion by the time it gets here. Thus, relatively light activity is expected, and likely dissipating for most by the early afternoon. Temperatures on Sunday are held back a bit by it in the mid to upper 60s.

There will be nothing to hold back highs on Monday, which soar into the mid to upper 80s. Some scattered storms are possible late Monday evening into the night, some of which could be strong to severe.

Warm temperatures stick around all week with occasional storm chances, until the pattern shifts toward something closer to normal by the end of next weekend.

