Shots fired at Azure Apartments Friday night

A large police presence at the Azure Apartments complex in Marion, Iowa, on Friday, May 6,...
A large police presence at the Azure Apartments complex in Marion, Iowa, on Friday, May 6, 2022. (BRIAN TABICK/KCRG)((BRIAN TABICK/KCRG))
By KCRG Staff
Published: May. 7, 2022 at 7:29 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Marion Police received a 911 call from 38-year-old David Scott Sheppard at 9:30 p.m. Friday night. Sheppard reported that two armed men and two armed women were outside his apartment, moving in between cars. He then said the armed men and women were outside his front door.

When officers arrived on the scene they didn’t notice any men or women in the parking lot or at the front door. They did see bullet holes in Sheppard’s windows. Officers heard gunshots coming from Sheppard’s apartment. Marion Police Special response team along with a negotiator were called in and Sheppard surrendered. Afterward, police searched the apartment and didn’t locate anyone inside.

Sheppard was transported to a local hospital for evaluation.

For now, no one else other than Sheppard is believed to be involved with the incident. There were no injuries, charges are pending, and there is an ongoing investigation. Linn County Sheriff’s Office, the Marion Fire Department, and Area Ambulance Service assisted the Marion Fire Department.

