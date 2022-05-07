Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Advertisement

Pope, hobbled by knee problem, looks forward to S. Sudan trip

Pope, hobbled by knee problem, looks forward to S. Sudan trip
Pope, hobbled by knee problem, looks forward to S. Sudan trip(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 7, 2022 at 11:47 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROME (AP) — Pope Francis whose mobility has been limited of late by a nagging knee problem, is looking forward to visiting South Sudan in July. The Vatican on Saturday released the text of a joint message from Francis, the archbishop of Canterbury and a Scottish church official. The message referred to previously announced plans by Francis to make a July 5-7 pilgrimage to South Sudan with the two other churchmen.

The Vatican announced the trip two months ago and it said Francis would go to South Sudan after first going to Congo on July 2 for a pastoral visit.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement arrest 40 people in Operation Washout
Law enforcement arrest 40 people in Operation Washout
The Rosenbaums defaulted on both loans and sold the double-pledged crop with little to no...
Iowa family sentenced in USDA crop loan and bankruptcy fraud schemes
Cedar Rapids water rescue
Emergency crews complete water rescue in downtown Cedar Rapids
President Joe Biden said on Tuesday the decision could potentially imperil several rights.
Biden blasts ‘radical’ Roe draft, warns other rights at risk
The Winneshiek County Sheriff’s Office said Michael Foland, 20, led deputies and officers on a...
Iowa man with outstanding warrants arrested in Decorah after high-speed chase

Latest News

The Federal Reserve reports consumer debt is up to more than $52 billion as of March 2022.
Record debt: Consumers are racking up credit card debt at record rates
The identities of the tourists haven’t been made public.
3 US tourists die at Bahamas hotel after falling ill
(Source: MGN)
Pro-Choice Rallies held in Iowa on Saturday
Baby Girl, a 6-year-old mixed breed, was found tied to a fire hydrant earlier this week with a...
‘I knew she would be OK’: Pet owner explains decision to leave dog tied to fire hydrant
CAPTION CORRECTS THE LOCATION - A man and a girl who left a shelter in the Metallurgical...
Ukraine: Women, kids, older adults evacuated from steel mill