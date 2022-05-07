Officials investigating truck in Cedar River

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Multiple emergency responders were near the Cedar River in Cedar Rapids on Saturday afternoon after a report of a truck in the water.

Officials said that a truck was completely submerged, though it was not clear if anybody was inside. Crews were staged near the Ellis harbor, adjacent to Manhattan/Robbins Lake Park. They planned to attach chains to the vehicle and pull it from the water.

The Cedar Rapids Fire Department, Johnson County Metro Dive Team, North Liberty Police, and Linn County Sheriff were present as of mid-afternoon.

