May is beef month, learn about steak in this Fareway Cooking Segment

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Whitney Hemmer talks about steak in this Fareway Cooking Segment.

May is beef month and we are also heading into some nicer, more grilling friendly weather. So we’re merging the two together and talk about three really common grilling steaks that you will find in our meat counter. So these are all a little bit different so hopefully I can provide some tips and tricks for you especially if you are new to grilling to help you really become a grilling pro.

The first is the ribeye. This is my favorite steak to grill it does have a lot of marbling throughout and what that means is there’s a lot of fat running throughout the center of the steak that lends a lot of flavor and a lot of juiciness to the steak, but from a nutrition standpoint, that means it is not considered a lean cut of beef. However, I am a big fan of everything in moderation. So if this is also your favorite grilling steak, go for it. Just remember in moderation. This steak also comes in a variety of sizes. This is the eight ounce ribeye but sometimes you can even find what we call a sandwich cut, which is even smaller than the eight ounce and that’s great if you’re new to grilling because it doesn’t take as much time or attention if you’re grilling. That way if you’re new to it, you really don’t have to give it quite as much TLC.

Next we have the T bone. This is really a quintessential grilling steak. It’s large, it is named for that T shaped bone that runs down the center, which can be a little bit intimidating. However, that bone does lend a lot of flavor to the steak. I would recommend for this one. This is really for those experienced grillers that are ready to pay attention give this some time and the TLC that really needs on the grill. However, if you’d like the flavor of the T bone, but maybe you want to spend a little less time grilling, you can try the New York strip steak.

The New York strip steak is sometimes referred to as a boneless T bone so you get that flavor just in a smaller portion and a little bit less intimidating. This is a really nice steak to share because it is typically very uniform in size and shape. That way you can slice it and everybody really gets kind of equal pieces of steak.

No matter which steak you choose. I always recommend you use a meat thermometer to make sure you’re getting the best state possible. So you want to cook steak to about 145 degrees, let it rest which means let it sit for three to five minutes at least before you slice it. If you slice a steak too soon, the juices tend to run out all over your cutting board instead of redistributing throughout the meat so you definitely don’t want to cut into your steak to see if it’s done and then continue to cook it because you’re going to lose a lot of really nice juices.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.