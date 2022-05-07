Man facing charges following crash, standoff with police in Bettendorf

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - A man was arrested Saturday after police say he struck a motorcycle and truck while fleeing from an officer and ran into a home and falsely claimed he had taken hostages.

According to a media release, charges are pending against 27-year-old Christian S. Hicks, of Moline. He was taken to the Scott County Jail.

According to Bettendorf police:

Around 9:08 a.m., a Bettendorf officer tried to make a traffic stop on a green 2016 Ford Fusion with no plate at State Street and George Thuenen Drive. The vehicle was driven by a man later identified as Hicks.

The vehicle failed to stop and drove north on 17th Street, running a red light at 17th and State streets and 17th and Grant streets.

The vehicle then struck a motorcycle and a pick-up truck while going through the intersection at 17th and Grant streets. After the crash, Hicks got out and ran westbound in the alley north of Grant Street.

He then forced entry into a house in the 1600 block of Grant Street.

Once inside the home, Hicks said he had hostages and a gun and that if the police entered the house he would harm the hostages.

Officers set up a perimeter and activated the Bettendorf Police Department Emergency Response Unit. Multiple agencies, including the Iowa State Patrol, Scott County Sheriff’s Office, LeClaire Police Department, and Davenport Police Department, responded to the scene.

The downtown streets were shut down and businesses and residents were evacuated.

Crisis negotiators made contact with Hicks and negotiations continued for about two hours. He later came out willingly and was taken into custody.

Once the home was cleared, officers determined there were no hostages and no one was at home at the time of the incident.

At this time, the investigation indicates that Hicks had no connection to the home or any of the residents, according to police.

The motorcycle driver, a 60-year-old man from Bettendorf, and the driver of the pick-up truck, a 68-year-old man from Walcott, were transported to Genesis East with non-life-threatening injuries.

The downtown area was opened to traffic at noon.

The investigation is ongoing, according to police.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.