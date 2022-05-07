Show You Care
Large police presence at Marion apartment complex

A large police presence at the Azure Apartments complex in Marion, Iowa, on Friday, May 6,...
A large police presence at the Azure Apartments complex in Marion, Iowa, on Friday, May 6, 2022. (BRIAN TABICK/KCRG)((BRIAN TABICK/KCRG))
By KCRG Staff
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 11:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - At least one person is in custody at the scene of a large police presence in a Marion apartment complex Friday night.

Police responded to the Azure Apartments, located at 600 Bentley Drive near the intersection of Boyson Road at 10th Street, late Friday night. Few details have been released but several witnesses reported hearing gunshots.

Officials at the scene said one person has been taken into custody and that no injuries have been reported.

More information is expected to be released overnight.

