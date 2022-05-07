Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Advertisement

Jill Biden hears Heartbreak of Ukrainian moms now in Romania

Jill Biden hears heartbreak of Ukrainian moms now in Romania
Jill Biden hears heartbreak of Ukrainian moms now in Romania(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 7, 2022 at 8:52 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — During a visit to Romania, Jill Biden heard heartbreaking stories from Ukrainian women and children who fled Russia’s war and found safe haven across the border. The American first lady praised the Romanian government and relief organizations for the range of humanitarian aid they are providing to refugees.

At a Romanian public school hosting refugee students, Biden saw firsthand the relief efforts to assist some of the 900,000 Ukrainians who have fled to Romania since Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24. Most of those Ukrainians have moved on to other countries. But many — mainly women and children — have remained as the fighting rages. ‘We stand with you,” Biden told mothers of some of the students after visiting classrooms.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement arrest 40 people in Operation Washout
Law enforcement arrest 40 people in Operation Washout
The Rosenbaums defaulted on both loans and sold the double-pledged crop with little to no...
Iowa family sentenced in USDA crop loan and bankruptcy fraud schemes
Cedar Rapids water rescue
Emergency crews complete water rescue in downtown Cedar Rapids
President Joe Biden said on Tuesday the decision could potentially imperil several rights.
Biden blasts ‘radical’ Roe draft, warns other rights at risk
The Winneshiek County Sheriff’s Office said Michael Foland, 20, led deputies and officers on a...
Iowa man with outstanding warrants arrested in Decorah after high-speed chase

Latest News

First Lady Jill Biden and Romania’s First Lady Carmen Iohannis talk with Ukrainian and Romanian...
Jill Biden hears heartbreak of Ukrainian moms now in Romania
First Lady Jill Biden and Romania’s First Lady Carmen Iohannis talk with Ukrainian and Romanian...
RAW: Jill Biden tours school in Romania, meets with Ukrainian mothers
A Cuban hotel was severely damaged after a massive explosion.
Rescuers look for victims at Cuba hotel after blast kills 25
A large police presence at the Azure Apartments complex in Marion, Iowa, on Friday, May 6,...
Shots fired at Azure Apartments Friday night