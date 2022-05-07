Show You Care
Greenwood Grocery store caught fire Friday Morning

By Brian Tabick
Published: May. 7, 2022 at 11:05 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Dubuque County town of Farley is distraught over a fire that severely damaged its only grocery store. The fire happened at Greenwood Grocery store. It’s located at 112 First Street and the fire broke out just before 8:30 Friday morning.

”You can still see there were smoke coming out and what not” Hannah Massey, a part time worker of 6 years at Greenwood described. She learned about the fire through a text message Friday morning.

”It’s a staple of the town I mean Tim and Brenda they help out a lot of people and they’re always willing to do anything for anyone. So I mean I feel like we should, you know everyone wants to give back and help them they anyway they can.” Massey said.

Now people will have to go to surrounding cities like Epworth, Dyersville, or Peosta to get groceries.

”A fire like this is a loss of Farley this store is the heart and core of Farley the store has been here forever”> Mayor Jay Hefel, the Mayor of Farley explained.

Hefel has known the owners of the store his whole life.

”For a lot of us we’ve grown up knowing the Greenwoods their dad, there family has run it, it’s been in their family forever it’s one of the backbones of the city of Farley.“ Hefel remembered.

A backbone he says they will do whatever they can to help get back on their feet so the people of Farley not only have a place to shop, but to help a family that has been serving the community for decades.

”We’re gonna come together as a town we’re going to do absolutely whatever we can to help Tim Greenwood in the store here in the town of Farley and keep things running. “ Hefel said.

”Wanna be able to help out anyway we can” Massey stated.

