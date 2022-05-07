Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Advertisement

English Setter dogs reunited with Iowa owner after running away during bad weather

By KCCI
Published: May. 7, 2022 at 11:26 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GUTHRIE CENTER, Iowa (KCCI) - On a recent rainy and windy Friday, George Hemmen’s prized English Setter hunting dogs, Ginger and Basil, ran off, KCCI’s Marcus McIntosh reports.

“They were probably going to hunt a little bit and come back to the house,” Hemmen said.

He was wrong. It was an agonizing 10 days that Basil was missing.

The dogs ran off on April 22. Hemmen took to Facebook, and neighbors helped him search the fields near his rural Guthrie Center Home.

“I told my friend, I am never going to see that dog again. And by golly, about two minutes later the phone rang. It was a vet clinic in Harlan. They said, hey there is a guy here in Harlan who has your dog,” Hemmen said.

Harlan is about 45 miles away from Guthrie Center — a distance he was happy to drive.

He said finding Ginger was not as dramatic and did not take as long. After being gone for four days, Ginger found him.

“I was sitting in the chair out in the yard and all of a sudden here comes this dog,” Hemmen said.

Now the dogs are home. Both Hemmen and his wife are very happy.

Copyright 2022 KCCI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement arrest 40 people in Operation Washout
Law enforcement arrest 40 people in Operation Washout
The Rosenbaums defaulted on both loans and sold the double-pledged crop with little to no...
Iowa family sentenced in USDA crop loan and bankruptcy fraud schemes
Cedar Rapids water rescue
Emergency crews complete water rescue in downtown Cedar Rapids
President Joe Biden said on Tuesday the decision could potentially imperil several rights.
Biden blasts ‘radical’ Roe draft, warns other rights at risk
The Winneshiek County Sheriff’s Office said Michael Foland, 20, led deputies and officers on a...
Iowa man with outstanding warrants arrested in Decorah after high-speed chase

Latest News

Greenwood Grocery store caught fire Friday morning
Greenwood Grocery store caught fire Friday Morning
May is beef month, learn about steak in this Fareway Cooking Segment
May is beef month, learn about steak in this Fareway Cooking Segment
Jill Biden hears heartbreak of Ukrainian moms now in Romania
Jill Biden hears Heartbreak of Ukrainian moms now in Romania
A large police presence at the Azure Apartments complex in Marion, Iowa, on Friday, May 6,...
Shots fired at Azure Apartments Friday night