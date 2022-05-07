Show You Care
Cedar Rapids business’ employees sent to hospital for possible carbon monoxide exposure

By KCRG Staff
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 9:48 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - At approximately 9:00 pm, Cedar Rapids emergency crews were dispatched to the offices and warehouse of NFI Interactive Logistics after a report of Carbon Monoxide detectors went off.

Upon arrival, crews found elevated carbon monoxide levels within the structure with multiple employees feeling unwell. Responders searched the building to ensure all employees had evacuated the area.

CRFD crews and Area Ambulance Service assessed and treated employees of NFI for possible carbon monoxide exposure.

22 people in all were transported to local hospitals as a precaution for further assessment and treatment.

An investigation is underway.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

