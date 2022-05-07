Show You Care
A beautiful and sunny Saturday

By Hannah Messier
Published: May. 7, 2022 at 6:53 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - It’s a clear morning with temperatures in the 40s across Eastern Iowa, and a beautiful Saturday is in the forecast! Lots of sunshine and only a few clouds will help today’s temperatures rise into the upper 60s and low 70s. It will be a lovely afternoon to take a walk, sit outside, or even open the windows. Overnight, temperatures will be in the upper 40s and low 50s.

Mother’s Day will start wet, with a chance for showers and storms, especially in our western counties. Rain chances will diminish Sunday afternoon with a mostly cloudy sky and highs in the 60s.

Next week, you’ll need your air conditioner because highs will climb into the mid to upper 80s.

