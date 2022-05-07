Axmear claims English Valleys’ first Drake Relays flag

NORTH ENGLISH, Iowa (KCRG) - English Valleys sophomore Kennedy Axmear has only been throwing the discus for a few years. Kennedy barely qualified for the Drake Relays. She made it on her final chance before the cutoff.

“We actually got into a meet the day before the deadline to make sure she was on the bubble. She threw 128.2 at the Mid-Prairie meet to make sure she could qualify,” said English Valleys track and field coach Steve Hester.

“It was a real really big relief because I didn’t know I could do it. It gave me a confidence boost,” she explained.

Axmear saved her best throw for Drake with a toss 131.6 to win the first Drake Relays flag in school history.

“Honestly, I didn’t know I could throw that far. When I put that out there, it felt really, really good. It’s really an honor at a small school. You don’t have very many athletes and just to show myself and my school is really big honor. I felt I set a goal for other athletes at our school and they aspire to be like me,” said Axmear.

“It was an amazing feat. I don’t think Kennedy truly understood it right away, but it started to sink in,” said Hester. “We’ve had some amazing athletes here and to have someone win the Drake Relays is something special.”

So what’s the magic to Axmear’s success? Would you believe a Twix bar.

“Right after I warm up, my grandpa gives me half a Twix. After every throw, I eat the another half,” she explained.

The Twix bar isn’t the only reason for Axmear’s success. She is an incredible four-sport athlete at English Valleys. After discus practice on Friday, she headed right to softball practice where she is the team’s star pitcher and home run hitter.

“She actually set our school record for home runs as a freshman last year,” said Hester. “She has basketball and all sports.”

“Usually right now, I’m just focused on track and discus, but I also have to focus on softball. It’s just a lot of fun right now,” added Axmear.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.