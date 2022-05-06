Show You Care
WATCH: Highlights from Tri-Rivers and MVC-Mississippi conference meets

By Jack Lido and Chelsie Brown
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 10:45 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Just two weeks away from the state meet in Des Moines, Eastern Iowa is gearing up with conference meets.

Lisbon, Alburnett and East Buchanan were three of the teams that highlighted the TRC co-ed meet at Lisbon.

The boys from Iowa City High and Liberty headlined the Mississippi Valley-Mississippi meet.

State qualifying begins next Thursday, May 12th.

