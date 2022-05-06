Two injured in single-vehicle accident in Linn County

CENTER POINT, Iowa (KCRG) - Friday at approximately 12:00 pm, Linn County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a report of a single-vehicle accident on Fairchild Rd just north of Horak Rd.

Upon arrival, emergency crews discovered a 2002 silver Ford Ranger in the east ditch.

An investigation showed that the driver of the Ford traveling northbound on Fairchild had just passed Horak Rd, when the driver tried to swerve passed freshly dumped gravel in the roadway. The driver lost control of the vehicle and crashed into the east ditch, hitting a cement culvert in the process.

The driver of the vehicle and passenger both sustained injuries in the incident. Both were transported to Mercy Hospital in Cedar Rapids.

The investigation is still ongoing.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.