LIVE: Two fallen Iowa State Patrol troopers to be honored at Peace Officer Memorial

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - State leaders will honor two fallen Iowa State troopers at a Peace Officer Memorial Ceremony on Friday.

Sergeant Smith was shot and killed in the line of duty during a standoff with a suspect in Grundy Center in April 2021.

Trooper Benda died in a crash while responding to a call in Clayton County in October 2021.

Flags will fly at half staff in their honor ahead of the ceremony.

The man accused of shooting Sergeant Smith is in custody, with his murder trial set to begin next week.

The ceremony starts at 10 a.m. in Des Moines.

Department of Public Safety Commissioner Stephan Bayens and Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds (R) spoke at the Peace Officer Memorial Ceremony on Friday. (Ethan Stein)

