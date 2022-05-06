Show You Care
Teen accused of killing Fairfield teacher to appear in court

One of the two teens accused of killing his Spanish teacher in Fairfield is set to appear in court on Friday.
By KCRG Staff
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 9:15 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FAIRFIELD, Iowa (KCRG) - One of the two teens accused of killing a Spanish teacher in Fairfield is set to appear in court on Friday morning.

Willard Miller, 16, faces first-degree murder charges. Prosecutors charged him as an adult, but he is fighting to have his case moved to juvenile court.

The other teen charged made his case to move his trial to juvenile court last month.

Prosecutors also charged Jeremy Goodale, 17, as an adult with first-degree murder. A judge has not made a decision yet on the motion.

If both teens are convicted as adults, they face life in prison without parole.

The two teens are charged in the death of Nohema Graber.

Her family reported her missing last November. Police found her body the next day in a park near the high school where she worked.

