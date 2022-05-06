Police searching for escaped inmate on work release

WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - Black Hawk County officials are searching for 29-year-old Tracy Vanshion Traylor after he failed to report back to the Waterloo residential facility as required yesterday.

Traylor was admitted to the work release facility on March 8th, 2022. He is 5′10″ and weighs 208 pounds.

Traylor was previously convicted of Burglary in the First Degree among other charges.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should contact local police.

