Police identify motorcyclist killed in I-380 crash Thursday

By KCRG Staff
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 11:38 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The person that died in a crash on I-380 on Thursday has been identified.

Authorities said 53-year-old Jeffery Lankford, of Cedar Rapids, died after being thrown from his motorcycle due to a collision with an SUV just before 4 p.m. in the southbound area of !-380 and Highway 30.

Cedar Rapids police said the driver of the SUV, 39-year-old Carlos Garcia, has been charged with Vehicular Homicide and Operating While Intoxicated. He was arrested Thursday night, and made his first court appearance on Friday morning.

Police said Garcia attempted to exit I-380 south with the intent of heading towards Highway 30 East, but Garcia veered away from the exit ramp through a grassy divide and back onto I-380 where his vehicle collided with Lankford’s motorcycle.

Police said other charges are possible.

