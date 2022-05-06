Multiple departments respond to large house fire in Linn County

WAUBEEK, Iowa (KCRG) - One person was able to get out of their home safely Friday morning, but smoke and flames consumed the house and detached garage.

The Linn County Sheriff’s Office responded to the house fire at 1017 Waukbeek Road in Waubeek at 7:06 a.m. Linn County Sheriff’s Rescue 57, Central City, Alburnett, Springville, Coggon, Prairieburg, and Anamosa Fire Departments, along with Center Point Ambulance also responded.

Crews found the home and garage engulfed in flames. The person who lived there was already out of the home, but the Sheriff’s Office says pets may have died in the fire.

The Sheriff’s Office says crews believe the fire started in the kitchen, and they’re still investigating how it started.

