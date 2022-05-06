Show You Care
Multiple departments respond to large house fire in Linn County

Eight fire departments, as well as an ambulance crew and Linn County Sheriff's Office responded...
Eight fire departments, as well as an ambulance crew and Linn County Sheriff's Office responded to this house and detached garage fire on Friday, May 6, 2022 in Waubeek. (Courtesy: Linn County Sheriff's Office)(Linn County Sheriff's Office)
By KCRG Staff
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 9:59 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
WAUBEEK, Iowa (KCRG) - One person was able to get out of their home safely Friday morning, but smoke and flames consumed the house and detached garage.

The Linn County Sheriff’s Office responded to the house fire at 1017 Waukbeek Road in Waubeek at 7:06 a.m. Linn County Sheriff’s Rescue 57, Central City, Alburnett, Springville, Coggon, Prairieburg, and Anamosa Fire Departments, along with Center Point Ambulance also responded.

Crews found the home and garage engulfed in flames. The person who lived there was already out of the home, but the Sheriff’s Office says pets may have died in the fire.

The Sheriff’s Office says crews believe the fire started in the kitchen, and they’re still investigating how it started.

