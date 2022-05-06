Mom’s gift includes summertime heat next week.

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The weather starts turning around. Clouds and rain showers are continuing their movement to the east. Saturday brings sunshine and highs in the upper 60s. There is a chance for a storm early on Mother’s Day but overall much of the day will be dry, be it a bit windy. The heat is on next week with a string of 80-degree highs that we haven’t seen since the late part of September. Have a great night!

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.