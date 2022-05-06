Linn-Mar students, parents gather to protest school’s new transgender student policy

MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - Linn-Mar students and parents are speaking out against new district policies regarding transgender students.

A group gathered to protest at 8 a.m. Friday on the sidewalk in front of the former Parlor City location, at 29th Avenue and 10th Street.

One of the controversial parts of the policy being protested, would allow students to identify as Transgender at school, without their parents knowing.

The students and parents have stressed this is not a protest against transgender students. They say it is specifically about the school’s policy.

