Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Advertisement

Linn-Mar students, parents gather to protest school’s new transgender student policy

The Linn-Mar Community School District will move forward with a new policy for students who are transgender.
By KCRG Staff
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 9:21 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - Linn-Mar students and parents are speaking out against new district policies regarding transgender students.

A group gathered to protest at 8 a.m. Friday on the sidewalk in front of the former Parlor City location, at 29th Avenue and 10th Street.

One of the controversial parts of the policy being protested, would allow students to identify as Transgender at school, without their parents knowing.

The students and parents have stressed this is not a protest against transgender students. They say it is specifically about the school’s policy.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement arrest 40 people in Operation Washout
Law enforcement arrest 40 people in Operation Washout
The Rosenbaums defaulted on both loans and sold the double-pledged crop with little to no...
Iowa family sentenced in USDA crop loan and bankruptcy fraud schemes
Cedar Rapids water rescue
Emergency crews complete water rescue in downtown Cedar Rapids
President Joe Biden said on Tuesday the decision could potentially imperil several rights.
Biden blasts ‘radical’ Roe draft, warns other rights at risk
The Winneshiek County Sheriff’s Office said Michael Foland, 20, led deputies and officers on a...
Iowa man with outstanding warrants arrested in Decorah after high-speed chase

Latest News

Chalk the Walk kicks off this weekend in Mount Vernon.
Chalk the Walk kicks off in Mount Vernon this weekend
Eight fire departments, as well as an ambulance crew and Linn County Sheriff's Office responded...
Multiple departments respond to large house fire in Linn County
Fire crews are at the scene of a fire at Greenwood Grocery in Farley, Iowa Friday morning.
Firefighters respond to fire at Farley grocery store
Willard Miller
Teen accused of killing Fairfield teacher to appear in court