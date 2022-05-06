Show You Care
Judge denies Des Moines school shooting suspect’s move to juvenile court

The jury trial is set for June 27th, 2022.
By KCRG Staff
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 8:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - On Monday, May 2nd, a judge denied one of the Des Moines East High School shooting suspects’ motions to be tried in juvenile court.

The Court in its ruling had considered Romeo Alberto Perdomo’s family support, job, and lack of prior juvenile court interventions when making the decision, but felt that “these positive factors are outweighed by the balance of the information presented to the Court.”

Perdomo is one of ten suspects charged in the death of Jose David Lopez and the shooting of two teenage girls who survived.

While 10 teens in total are charged with the shooting, five of the teens (Octavio Lopez, Manuel Buezo, Romeo Perdomo, Henry Valladares Amaya, and Daniel Hernandez) will head to trial after pleading not guilty.

The jury trial is set for June 27th, 2022.

