Johnson County Public Health wants people to self-report positive take home antigen test

By Brian Tabick
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 10:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Johnson County, Iowa (KCRG) - Johnson County currently has the highest per capita COVID-19 cases in the state, an average of more than 300 cases per 100 thousand people.

This week, the county public health department unveiled a new way to try and get more accurate numbers. A section was added to its website where people can self-report antigen take-home tests to the county.

“When you get a test done at the doctors, laboratory, or TestIowa, they get automatically reported to the state,” said Disease Prevention Specialist for Johnson County Public Health. “People taking at-home rapid antigen tests have nowhere to report it.”

Miller said the state would still not recognize the numbers being reported, and neither will the CDC when it updates its community tracker, but being able to gather more COVID-19 positivity numbers gives everyone a better idea of how the virus is spreading.

“People are testing at home, and we encourage people to test at home,” she said. “Make sure you are healthy in advanced of traveling or visiting family.”

