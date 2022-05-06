Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Advertisement

Iowa State Patrol to take part in traffic safety project Mother’s Day weekend

You may see more State Patrol troopers on Iowa roads this weekend.
By KCRG Staff
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 8:03 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa State Patrol is taking part in a traffic safety project for Mother’s Day weekend.

State Patrol says they’re putting an emphasis on speeding, following too closely, impaired driving and more on Iowa roads starting Friday.

They say these types of violations usually lead to crashes.

State Patrol says it will focus enforcement on heavily traveled areas, including interstates and highways.

This comes as part of their goal to keep traffic deaths on Iowa roads below 300 this year.

89 people have died in crashes so far.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement arrest 40 people in Operation Washout
Law enforcement arrest 40 people in Operation Washout
The Rosenbaums defaulted on both loans and sold the double-pledged crop with little to no...
Iowa family sentenced in USDA crop loan and bankruptcy fraud schemes
Cedar Rapids water rescue
Emergency crews complete water rescue in downtown Cedar Rapids
President Joe Biden said on Tuesday the decision could potentially imperil several rights.
Biden blasts ‘radical’ Roe draft, warns other rights at risk
The Winneshiek County Sheriff’s Office said Michael Foland, 20, led deputies and officers on a...
Iowa man with outstanding warrants arrested in Decorah after high-speed chase

Latest News

Iowa Republican Governor Kim Reynolds says she wants to wait before asking state lawmakers to...
Gov. Reynolds to wait before asking lawmakers to pass anti-abortion laws if Roe V. Wade overturned
Iowa Republican Governor Kim Reynolds says she wants to wait before asking state lawmakers to...
Gov. Reynolds to wait before asking lawmakers to pass anti-abortion laws
You may see more State Patrol troopers on Iowa roads this weekend.
Iowa State Patrol to take part in traffic safety project for Mother's Day weekend
The new White House Press Secretary is making history.
White House announces new press secretary