Iowa State Patrol to take part in traffic safety project Mother’s Day weekend

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa State Patrol is taking part in a traffic safety project for Mother’s Day weekend.

State Patrol says they’re putting an emphasis on speeding, following too closely, impaired driving and more on Iowa roads starting Friday.

They say these types of violations usually lead to crashes.

State Patrol says it will focus enforcement on heavily traveled areas, including interstates and highways.

This comes as part of their goal to keep traffic deaths on Iowa roads below 300 this year.

89 people have died in crashes so far.

