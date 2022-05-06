Iowa middle schoolers protest Supreme Court draft on abortion

ANKENY, Iowa (KCCI) - About 100 students at Northview Middle School in Ankeny walked out of class on Thursday in protest of the draft of the U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling on Roe V. Wade.

They say they want to speak out about human rights, which could now be in danger because of the possible ruling.

Kelsie Farrell, the student who organized the walkout, said it makes her feel good to have so many on her side.

“It shows that young people can be politically active in that we do have a voice and that voice matters,” Farrell said. “Even if we cannot vote, we still need to be heard.”

Governor Kim Reynolds says she will not push for new abortion legislation in Iowa right now, but she will wait to see the ruling.

On Thursday, she participated in Iowa National Prayer Day at the Iowa State Capitol. She told the crowd the leaked document is a glimmer of light for her.

