Indiana man charged with murder wins township primary race

This undated photo provided by the Boone County Sheriff's Office shows Andrew Wilhoite. ...
This undated photo provided by the Boone County Sheriff's Office shows Andrew Wilhoite. Wilhoite, of Lebanon, Ind, received 60 of the 276 total votes Tuesday, May 3, 2022, for Republicans for three positions on the Clinton Township Board, Boone County election results show. Wilhoite was arrested in late March in the death of 41-year-old Elizabeth "Nikki" Wilhoite. He's been held since then in the Boone County Jail without bond.(Boone County Sheriff's Office via AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 10:37 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
LEBANON, Ind. (AP) — A central Indiana man charged with murder in connection with the March death of his wife has won a primary election for township board.

Andrew Wilhoite, 40, of Lebanon received 60 of the 276 total votes Tuesday for Republicans for three positions on the Clinton Township Board, Boone County election results show.

Wilhoite was arrested in late March in the death of 41-year-old Elizabeth “Nikki” Wilhoite. He’s been held since then in the Boone County Jail without bond.

Indiana State Police have said Andrew Wilhoite struck Nikki Wilhoite in the head with a blunt object, knocking her out. He then put her in a vehicle and drove to a creek a few miles from their home and dumped her body there, police said.

Police found Nikki Wilhoite’s body on March 26 partially submerged in about 3 feet (1 meter) of water.

Court records indicate Nikki Wilhoite filed for divorce on March 17. The couple had been married for 12 years.

Andrew Wilhoite’s jury trial is scheduled for Aug. 29, online court records show.

If he is convicted of a felony before the Nov. 8 general election, he would automatically be removed from the ballot. No Democrats have filed for the Clinton Township Board.

“Under our legal system, every person is innocent until proven guilty,” said Brad King, co-director of the Indiana Election Division.

A message seeking comment on the charges Wilhoite faces was left Friday by The Associated Press for Wilhoite’s attorney.

