Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Advertisement

Hy-Vee announces more corporate layoffs; brings total to more than 415 positions gone

The company has previously blamed rising inflation, increasing fuel and construction costs, and...
The company has previously blamed rising inflation, increasing fuel and construction costs, and supply chain disruptions for the moves.(ky3)
By KCRG Staff
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 3:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - On Friday, Hy-Vee confirmed that another 57 positions were eliminated across corporate offices, bringing the total of corporate layoffs to more than 415 positions reduced.

The layoffs include employees from IT, engineering, equipment, real estate, and construction.

The company said all of the employees involved in the latest round of layoffs were offered retail positions and will be provided with 30 days of pay and benefits.

“Today’s announcement, combined with other employee transitions that have occurred at our corporate offices in recent weeks, has reduced our corporate office staff by a total of more than 415 positions. These transitions have come in the form of employees transferring to leadership positions at retail, taking early retirement, or voluntarily leaving the company to seek other opportunities,” the company said in a release. “We feel confident that these changes will help us be better prepared for the potential economic difficulties to come.”

The retail store chain had already asked up to 500 of its employees to move from corporate-level jobs to retail positions at its stores back in April.

The company has previously blamed rising inflation, increasing fuel and construction costs, and supply chain disruptions for the moves.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement arrest 40 people in Operation Washout
Law enforcement arrest 40 people in Operation Washout
The Rosenbaums defaulted on both loans and sold the double-pledged crop with little to no...
Iowa family sentenced in USDA crop loan and bankruptcy fraud schemes
Cedar Rapids water rescue
Emergency crews complete water rescue in downtown Cedar Rapids
President Joe Biden said on Tuesday the decision could potentially imperil several rights.
Biden blasts ‘radical’ Roe draft, warns other rights at risk
The Winneshiek County Sheriff’s Office said Michael Foland, 20, led deputies and officers on a...
Iowa man with outstanding warrants arrested in Decorah after high-speed chase

Latest News

Upon arrival, emergency crews discovered a 2002 silver Ford Ranger in the east ditch.
Two injured in single-vehicle accident in Linn County
On May 11th, at 6:00 pm, the Cedar Rapids Police Department is hosting a night of fun and...
Cedar Rapids Police set to hold “Badge Walk” at Noelridge Park
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast
The Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office is reminding Iowans to slow down after clocking a vehicle...
Deputies: ‘Just wanted to see how fast his car could go’ - driver stopped going 127 mph