Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Advertisement

Gov. Reynolds to wait before asking lawmakers to pass anti-abortion laws if Roe V. Wade overturned

Iowa Republican Governor Kim Reynolds says she wants to wait before asking state lawmakers to pass any new anti-abortion laws if Roe V Wade is overturned.
By KCRG Staff
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 7:39 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds said she wants to wait before asking state lawmakers to pass any new anti-abortion laws if Roe V. Wade is overturned, according to the Des Moines Register.

The governor addressed a crowd at a National Day of Prayer event in the state capitol on Thursday.

She said there are “a lot of things” already in the works regarding abortion at the statehouse, including a state supreme court case, and a proposed amendment to the Iowa constitution that would specify Iowans do not have the right to an abortion.

In order to pass the amendment, it would have to pass a public vote.

Reynolds said she’s hopeful that the U.S. Supreme Court is ready to “undo its fatal mistake” regarding Roe V. Wade.

She also said, “let’s not rest until our morals and our society recognize that all human beings are precious, no matter how small.”

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement arrest 40 people in Operation Washout
Law enforcement arrest 40 people in Operation Washout
The Rosenbaums defaulted on both loans and sold the double-pledged crop with little to no...
Iowa family sentenced in USDA crop loan and bankruptcy fraud schemes
Cedar Rapids water rescue
Emergency crews complete water rescue in downtown Cedar Rapids
President Joe Biden said on Tuesday the decision could potentially imperil several rights.
Biden blasts ‘radical’ Roe draft, warns other rights at risk
The Winneshiek County Sheriff’s Office said Michael Foland, 20, led deputies and officers on a...
Iowa man with outstanding warrants arrested in Decorah after high-speed chase

Latest News

Iowa State Patrol
Iowa State Patrol to take part in traffic safety project Mother’s Day weekend
Iowa Republican Governor Kim Reynolds says she wants to wait before asking state lawmakers to...
Gov. Reynolds to wait before asking lawmakers to pass anti-abortion laws
You may see more State Patrol troopers on Iowa roads this weekend.
Iowa State Patrol to take part in traffic safety project for Mother's Day weekend
The new White House Press Secretary is making history.
White House announces new press secretary