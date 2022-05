FARLEY, Iowa (KCRG) - Fire crews are at the scene of a fire at Greenwood Grocery in Farley, Iowa Friday morning.

The Farley Fire Department shared images of the fire at the store, located at 112 1st St N.

Officials have not released details about what started the fire.

This is a developing story. We’re working to gather more details.

