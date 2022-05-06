Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Advertisement

Dubuque man sentenced after possessing firearm and 33 pounds of marijuana

A Dubuque man was sentenced to more than 2 years in federal prison after possessing a firearm...
A Dubuque man was sentenced to more than 2 years in federal prison after possessing a firearm while subject to a no-contact order and while distributing marijuana.
By KCRG Staff
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 4:21 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - A Dubuque man was sentenced to more than 2 years in federal prison after possessing a firearm while subject to a no-contact order and while distributing marijuana.

Information at the sentencing hearing showed that 24-year-old Marcus McDaniel possessed a firearm while subject to a no-contact order for domestic abuse assault. Law enforcement recovered the firearm with an extended magazine from McDaniels as well as 33 pounds of marijuana inside his apartment.

McDaniel was sentenced to 31 months imprisonment and must serve 3 years of supervised release after his term ends.

There is no parole in the federal system.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement arrest 40 people in Operation Washout
Law enforcement arrest 40 people in Operation Washout
The Rosenbaums defaulted on both loans and sold the double-pledged crop with little to no...
Iowa family sentenced in USDA crop loan and bankruptcy fraud schemes
Cedar Rapids water rescue
Emergency crews complete water rescue in downtown Cedar Rapids
President Joe Biden said on Tuesday the decision could potentially imperil several rights.
Biden blasts ‘radical’ Roe draft, warns other rights at risk
The Winneshiek County Sheriff’s Office said Michael Foland, 20, led deputies and officers on a...
Iowa man with outstanding warrants arrested in Decorah after high-speed chase

Latest News

Upon arrival, emergency crews discovered a 2002 silver Ford Ranger in the east ditch.
Two injured in single-vehicle accident in Linn County
The company has previously blamed rising inflation, increasing fuel and construction costs, and...
Hy-Vee announces more corporate layoffs; brings total to more than 415 positions gone
On May 11th, at 6:00 pm, the Cedar Rapids Police Department is hosting a night of fun and...
Cedar Rapids Police set to hold “Badge Walk” at Noelridge Park
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast