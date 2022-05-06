Dubuque man sentenced after possessing firearm and 33 pounds of marijuana

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - A Dubuque man was sentenced to more than 2 years in federal prison after possessing a firearm while subject to a no-contact order and while distributing marijuana.

Information at the sentencing hearing showed that 24-year-old Marcus McDaniel possessed a firearm while subject to a no-contact order for domestic abuse assault. Law enforcement recovered the firearm with an extended magazine from McDaniels as well as 33 pounds of marijuana inside his apartment.

McDaniel was sentenced to 31 months imprisonment and must serve 3 years of supervised release after his term ends.

There is no parole in the federal system.

