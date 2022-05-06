Deputies: ‘Just wanted to see how fast his car could go’ - driver stopped going 127 mph

ROWLEY, Iowa (KCRG) - The Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office is reminding Iowans to slow down after clocking a vehicle at 127 mph on Thursday.

In a Facebook post, the Sheriff’s Office said a deputy stopped the speeder on 290th Street, east of Rowley.

“The driver’s excuse? He just wanted to see how fast his car could go, resulting in a $509.25 citation,” the Sheriff’s Office said in the post. “Not only is this reckless, but just as equally dangerous. Driving like there’s no tomorrow is likely to produce that result.”

Law enforcement in Iowa is working to keep Iowa roadways safer this Mother’s Day Weekend.

The Iowa State Patrol said they’re putting an emphasis on watching for speeding, following too closely, and impaired driving as part of a traffic safety project this weekend.

It comes as part of their goal to keep traffic deaths on Iowa roads below 300 this year. So far, 89 people have died in crashes.

