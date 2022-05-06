Cedar Rapids Police set to hold “Badge Walk” at Noelridge Park

Show You Care
By KCRG Staff
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 2:55 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - On May 11th, at 6:00 pm, the Cedar Rapids Police Department is hosting a night of fun and safety at Noelridge Park.

“Badge Walk” is a running/walking event for all ages that will focus on maintaining safety as a walker or runner.

There will be a safety presentation followed by a running/walking of a few laps around Noelridge Park with members of the Cedar Rapids Police force.

The safety presentation will go over topics such as:

  • How to prepare for activity physically and mentally
  • Knowing the area you’re in and how it contributes to your safety
  • Safety precautions to take when running at night, on roads, and around others

The event is free to participate in and no registration is required.

