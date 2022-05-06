Cedar Rapids Police set to hold “Badge Walk” at Noelridge Park

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - On May 11th, at 6:00 pm, the Cedar Rapids Police Department is hosting a night of fun and safety at Noelridge Park.

“Badge Walk” is a running/walking event for all ages that will focus on maintaining safety as a walker or runner.

There will be a safety presentation followed by a running/walking of a few laps around Noelridge Park with members of the Cedar Rapids Police force.

The safety presentation will go over topics such as:

How to prepare for activity physically and mentally

Knowing the area you’re in and how it contributes to your safety

Safety precautions to take when running at night, on roads, and around others

The event is free to participate in and no registration is required.

