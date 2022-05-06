Cedar Rapids emergency crews respond to fatal two-vehicle accident on I-380

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Thursday at approximately 3:56 pm, Cedar Rapids Police and Firefighters were dispatched to the southbound area of I-380 and Highway 30 for a report of a two-vehicle accident.

Crews arrived on scene and found a black SUV had collided with a motorcycle.

A preliminary investigation indicates that the driver of the SUV attempted to exit I-380 south with the intent of heading towards Highway 30 east. However, the SUV veered away from the exit ramp through a grassy divide and back onto I-380 where it collided with the motorcycle.

The motorcyclist was thrown from the motorcycle and died from injuries sustained in the collision. The driver of the SUV was uninjured.

An active investigation is underway. Charges are expected to hit the driver of the SUV.

