Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Advertisement

9-year-old found dead near his home’s shed

A community in Pennsylvania is devastated after a 9-year-old boy was found dead Wednesday. (Source: WPXI/CNN)
By WPXI staff
Published: May. 6, 2022 at 7:12 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW KENSINGTON, Pa. (WPXI) - A community is devastated after a 9-year-old boy was found dead Wednesday.

No one has yet been charged in the death of Azuree Charles, but the county’s district attorney confirms there is a person of interest, although she won’t specify who or what their relationship is to the child.

In the meantime, on Thursday afternoon, police picked up Azuree’s father. They had a warrant out for Jean Charles for a simple assault and child endangerment case from November.

He is accused of punching his son in the eye, causing bruising. He was denied bail.

“We are unified in solving this homicide, and I really cannot stress that enough,” said Nicole Ziccarelli, the Westmoreland County district attorney.

As the investigation presses on, officers spent the day canvassing the neighborhood.

On Thursday night, hundreds in the East Ken Manor community came to remember Azuree.

“He was honestly a super nice person, and I can’t believe someone would do that to him,” said his friend, Azalynn Lookhart.

Just days prior to Azuree’s death, “we used to ride bikes together and we used to play together,” said his friend, Zariyah Carter.

The news also hit Azuree’s third-grade teacher especially hard.

“He was the most innocent, sweet, kind and caring child that I have ever met,” Brian Heidenreich said.

People said under no circumstance should they have to hold a vigil for a child in the first place.

“You never have to hurt a child, I don’t care who you are. There are safe places for these kids. Look at this, this is our future. We have to love them, no matter what!” neighbor Tasha Williams said.

Copyright 2022 WPXI via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement arrest 40 people in Operation Washout
Law enforcement arrest 40 people in Operation Washout
The Rosenbaums defaulted on both loans and sold the double-pledged crop with little to no...
Iowa family sentenced in USDA crop loan and bankruptcy fraud schemes
Cedar Rapids water rescue
Emergency crews complete water rescue in downtown Cedar Rapids
President Joe Biden said on Tuesday the decision could potentially imperil several rights.
Biden blasts ‘radical’ Roe draft, warns other rights at risk
The Winneshiek County Sheriff’s Office said Michael Foland, 20, led deputies and officers on a...
Iowa man with outstanding warrants arrested in Decorah after high-speed chase

Latest News

Azuree Charles, 9, was being mourned by a community in Pennsylvania.
9-year-old found dead next to shed
You may see more State Patrol troopers on Iowa roads this weekend.
Iowa State Patrol to take part in traffic safety project for Mother's Day weekend
The new White House Press Secretary is making history.
White House announces new press secretary
An 8th Iowan is now charged in connection to the January 6th insurrection.
8th Iowan charged in January 6 Capitol riot