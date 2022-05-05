Williamsburg crews respond to barn fire
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 10:45 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
WILLIAMSBURG, Iowa (KCRG) - At approximately 4:07 pm on May 4th, Williamsburg Fire Department responded to a report of a structure fire in the 3100 block of 240th St.
Responders arrived within minutes of the dispatch report and observed a barn fully engulfed and partially collapsed. Crews ensured that the fire was contained to the barn which was already at a total loss and that nearby structures were protected.
No injuries were reported from homeowners or firefighters.
