Williamsburg crews respond to barn fire

Williamsburg barn fire (PHOTO BY: WILLIAMSBURG FIRE DEPARTMENT)
Williamsburg barn fire (PHOTO BY: WILLIAMSBURG FIRE DEPARTMENT)(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 10:45 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
WILLIAMSBURG, Iowa (KCRG) - At approximately 4:07 pm on May 4th, Williamsburg Fire Department responded to a report of a structure fire in the 3100 block of 240th St.

Responders arrived within minutes of the dispatch report and observed a barn fully engulfed and partially collapsed. Crews ensured that the fire was contained to the barn which was already at a total loss and that nearby structures were protected.

No injuries were reported from homeowners or firefighters.

Williamsburg barn fire (PHOTO BY: WILLIAMSBURG FIRE DEPARTMENT)
Williamsburg barn fire (PHOTO BY: WILLIAMSBURG FIRE DEPARTMENT)(KCRG)

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

