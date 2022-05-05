Williamsburg crews respond to barn fire

WILLIAMSBURG, Iowa (KCRG) - At approximately 4:07 pm on May 4th, Williamsburg Fire Department responded to a report of a structure fire in the 3100 block of 240th St.

Responders arrived within minutes of the dispatch report and observed a barn fully engulfed and partially collapsed. Crews ensured that the fire was contained to the barn which was already at a total loss and that nearby structures were protected.

No injuries were reported from homeowners or firefighters.

Williamsburg barn fire (PHOTO BY: WILLIAMSBURG FIRE DEPARTMENT) (KCRG)

