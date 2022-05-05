Show You Care
Waterloo man who illegally possessed a firearm and led police on high-speed chase sentenced to federal prision

Biddle was sentenced to 27 months imprisonment, and must also serve a three-year term of supervised release after his sentence ends.(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 4:49 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - A man was sentenced to more than two years in federal prison on Thursday after leading police on a high-speed chase while illegally possessing a firearm back in March of 2021.

Court documents say 22-year-old Davon Terrell Biddle admitted that on March 29th, 2021, he refused to stop when police attempted to initiate a traffic stop. Biddle fled from officers, reaching speeds of up to 60 mph in a 30 mph residential zone.

Biddle eventually slowed the vehicle so that he and his passengers could flee on foot. Biddle also fled and tossed a pistol as he ran from police. Police located the firearm, and DNA testing established that Biddle’s DNA was on the magazine of the firearm.

Biddle was sentenced to 27 months imprisonment, and must also serve a three-year term of supervised release after his sentence ends.

