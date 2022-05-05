Univ. of Iowa study finds strength training protects against development of chronic muscle pain in mice

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Researchers with University of Iowa Health Care have found that strength and resistance training helps protect against the development of chronic muscle pain in mice.

The team found that when mice completed eight weeks of strength training protocol before the onset of muscle pain, both male and female mice were protected from the development of muscle pain.

The research team found that the exercise produces its effects through the male hormone testosterone activating androgen receptors, and that the study revealed sex differences in the effect of strength training on muscle pain. So, when muscle pain was already established, strength training alleviated pain only in male mice.

“Our study shows that resistance training protects against the development of chronic pain and does this in both male and female mice through testosterone and androgen receptor activation,” says Joseph Lesnak, PT, a graduate student. “This gives a rationale for using resistance training, in addition to other forms of exercise, for both men and women to reduce and treat musculoskeletal pain. It also suggests that future studies could target androgen receptors for the development of novel treatments for musculoskeletal pain.”

