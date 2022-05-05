Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Advertisement

Univ. of Iowa study finds strength training protects against development of chronic muscle pain in mice

When muscle pain was already established, strength training alleviated pain only in male mice.
When muscle pain was already established, strength training alleviated pain only in male mice.(PRNewswire)
By KCRG Staff
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 2:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Researchers with University of Iowa Health Care have found that strength and resistance training helps protect against the development of chronic muscle pain in mice.

The team found that when mice completed eight weeks of strength training protocol before the onset of muscle pain, both male and female mice were protected from the development of muscle pain.

The research team found that the exercise produces its effects through the male hormone testosterone activating androgen receptors, and that the study revealed sex differences in the effect of strength training on muscle pain. So, when muscle pain was already established, strength training alleviated pain only in male mice.

“Our study shows that resistance training protects against the development of chronic pain and does this in both male and female mice through testosterone and androgen receptor activation,” says Joseph Lesnak, PT, a graduate student. “This gives a rationale for using resistance training, in addition to other forms of exercise, for both men and women to reduce and treat musculoskeletal pain. It also suggests that future studies could target androgen receptors for the development of novel treatments for musculoskeletal pain.”

You can read more about their findings here.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement arrest 40 people in Operation Washout
Law enforcement arrest 40 people in Operation Washout
The Rosenbaums defaulted on both loans and sold the double-pledged crop with little to no...
Iowa family sentenced in USDA crop loan and bankruptcy fraud schemes
Cedar Rapids water rescue
Emergency crews complete water rescue in downtown Cedar Rapids
President Joe Biden said on Tuesday the decision could potentially imperil several rights.
Biden blasts ‘radical’ Roe draft, warns other rights at risk
The Winneshiek County Sheriff’s Office said Michael Foland, 20, led deputies and officers on a...
Iowa man with outstanding warrants arrested in Decorah after high-speed chase

Latest News

Isaiah Cecil-Hakeen Duffield
Fayette County woman accused of leaving children in the care of registered sex offender
Cedar Falls astronaut Raja Chari is set to return home to Earth, after nearly half a year...
Iowa astronaut to return to earth after nearly a year in space
According to Scott County Court records, Forward pleaded guilty to willful injury causing...
Davenport man given suspended prison sentence, probation after stabbing a man in the back
Crews respond to house fire in Iowa City
Crews respond to house fire in Iowa City