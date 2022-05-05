Scattered showers possible today

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The next system is on the move and heading our general direction. There’s been some positive trends overnight, however, as the heaviest rain is decidedly going to track to our south. This is good news for the local area! Scattered showers are still expected today through tomorrow, but amounts are much lighter due to these recent trends, likely in the tenth to quarter inch range. No severe weather is expected due to the cool temperatures in place. Looking ahead to Mother’s Day weekend, there is a chance of rain on Sunday with highs into the 60s. Early next week, a huge warmup is still on track with many areas looking to turn on the A/C for the first time this season!

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.