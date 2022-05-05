Scattered showers to end the work week

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Scattered showers and cooler conditions continue into Friday afternoon. As we head into the weekend more seasonal weather arrives. Highs jump into the 60s. A stronger southerly flow of air moves in Sunday bringing us a storm chance. After the warm front pushes north temperatures and dew points soar. Expect to see the warmest temperatures yet this year from Monday through Thursday in the 80s. Have a great night!

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.