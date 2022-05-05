Rural EMS services says new law making services essential isn’t working

CENTER POINT, Iowa (KCRG) - A state law that was put into place last year has one Eastern Iowa volunteer department saying they need more to be done.

The law would allow for EMS to be considered essential services and therefore get taxpayer dollars. The county would need to pass a referendum for the public vote if it wants to use taxpayer dollars.

“The only money we make is from taking people to the hospital and fundraisers,” said Center Point EMS President Don Donley.

Donley has been a part of the department for 19-years. Despite holding one fundraiser a year to raise money, he said a new law signed last year wasn’t the answer to helping the department.

“It’s a band-aid,” he said. “It’s not going to work yet. I don’t think we’re ready for it.”

It would need to pass with a 60% public approval, but Donley said they need more people not more taxes.

“Volunteers and paid EMTs, that’s what we need to concentrate on first,” said Donley.

“It’s too early to tell if it’s working or not,” said Mark Sachen, the President of IEMS.

Sachen and his organization were one of the groups that helped to get the law put into place. He said several counties were just now entering the process of making volunteer EMS service essential and that it could help with recruiting.

“Having additional funds to keep the service doors open and allow them to allow paid positions is very beneficial,” Sachen.

