Rising food costs impact menu prices

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -People eating at Feedwell Kitchen & Bakery in Cedar Rapids Thursday are paying a little bit more for their food. The restaurant posted to Facebook last week to give a heads up, letting people know costs for eggs have increased 240% and butter has gone up 180% since they opened their doors a year and a half ago.

”Typically you’ll see some fluctuations especially with like dairy, meat, eggs, but they usually kind of come down and taper down. This is the biggest spike I’ve ever seen,” explained Melanie Abu-Nameh, Co-Owner of Feedwell Kitchen & Bakery. She’s been in the industry for more than 25 years.

With no signs of rising food prices tapering off, Abu-Nameh says the restaurant had to adjust the menu accordingly.

“We did you know 25 cents here, 50 cents here, there’s some things like chicken breasts we might have to go up a dollar,” she said.

Their popular cinnamon rolls went up 25 cents a piece. The restaurant says customers have been very understanding.

”I try to support local and I’m more willing to pay at a local place than maybe a chain restaurant for sure,” said Megan Slagle of Marion who was eating at Feedwell Thursday.

Some customers have even thanked the restaurant for being transparent.

“It’s just really nice you know to be part of that community and we don’t want, we don’t want to go away we want to stay here and so I think people just appreciate us being honest with them,” Abu-Nameh said.

It comes as the restaurant is paying around $130 per case of butter. That’s up from around $90 per case when they opened in 2020.

