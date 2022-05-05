Rep. Hinson, Protivin Fire Dept. hold groundbreaking ceremony for new fire station

PROTIVIN, Iowa (KCRG) - The volunteer fire department for a northeastern Iowa town held a groundbreaking ceremony for its new Community Fire Station on Thursday morning.

Iowa Congresswoman Ashley Hinson joined the Protivin Volunteer Fire Department for the event.

The new station, located at 229 South Main Street, is made possible by federal funding secured by Rep. Hinson,

The project is one of her ten Congressional Spending Projects for the Fiscal Year 22 Budget.

The Protivin Volunteer Fire Department serves parts of Chickasaw, Howard and Winneshiek Counties. The new station is expected to help the volunteer firefighters better respond to time-sensitive emergencies.

