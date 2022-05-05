Show You Care
Local pro Sean McCarty qualifies for his second PGA Championship

By Scott Saville
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 10:58 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
CORALVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - Former West branch and Hawkeye golfer Sean McCarty is at it again qualifying for his 2nd PGA championship.

“Obviously it’s a major. It’s another highlight of my golf career,” McCarty, a former Hawkeye golfer, said. “I played well down there in St. Louis in 2018. Felt like I should’ve made the cut. That is my goal (this year) I wanna make the cut.”

This will be McCarty’s third major championship. He played in the U.S. Open back in 2003.

“That was a long time ago. You know time flies I can’t believe I’m almost 50,” McCarty said. “I love competing and the body feels pretty good for the most part. I’m just gonna keep going at it.”

Age is just a number for McCarty. When he was younger, he was one longest hitters in the world, crushing some 400 yard drives. Now he can hit it 340, which allows to compete with the young guns.

“It’s kind of fun to beat (younger players) when they know they should beat me.”

Sean is healthy and still playing golf at a high level. When he turns 50 he would love to qualify and play on the Champions Tour.

“I would love to obviously those guys are so good,” he said. “It’s not like they’re slacking when I turn 50 so it’s no easy task.”

