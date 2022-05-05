Lisbon track and field assistant mentors her star hurdler: her brother

LISBON, Iowa (KCRG) - The Drake Flag is one of the most prized possessions in Iowa sports. Mount Pleasant Graduate Hannah Becker even held one in her hand, but she didn’t get to keep it.

“I got mine taken away in high school, we actually won the shuttle hurdle (and) got the flags, we were going to start a victory lap,” Becker said,

But someone on Becker’s team false started, and she had to give back her flag.

Today, as an assistant coach at Lisbon, she got to see her name at the top of the leaderboard: It was her brother Kole.

“I haven’t really heard of many people being coached by sibling or being on the same team together,” Hannah said. “I’m just very grateful I had this experience it’s something I will never forget.”

Kole Becker, a state champion hurdler and long jumper, has had his sister coaching him for the last three years

“It’s really nice having her as an assistant because I’m also already close to her,” Kole said. “She can give me the truth without having to worry about my feelings.”

At first, little brother was a bit skeptical. But he soon figured out that Hannah, who was a heptathlete and the University of Central Missouri, knew what she was doing.

“Junior year, I sometimes blew her off because I didn’t think she knew what she was talking about,” Kole said. “But as I mature, I know that she’s giving me advice that I need and doing what we need to do to get better.”

Hannah Becker the coach was really excited when Kole got Lisbon their first ever Drake flag, but it was nothing compared to Hannah Becker the big sister.

“There’s a video, and you can just hear me almost bloody murder screaming the whole way.”

Hannah says it’s incredible she not only gets to coach one of the best track athletes in Iowa, but also watch her little brother grow.

“Especially coming from a small school, athletes like him come along once in a blue moon,” Hannah said. “The fact that he’s my brother and the fact that I’m able to coach him is just God working a miracle. I feel like and I’m just gonna treasure these memories for the rest of my life.”

