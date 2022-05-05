Jabez Café in Iowa City opening to help people with disabilities get job skills
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 11:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The nonprofit IC Compassion, a faith-based nonprofit that works with immigrant and refugee populations to gain economic stability, is opening a new café to help people with disabilities get job experiences.
The café is Latin-inspired and all items are donation-based.
The café will be open 9 to 2 on Thursdays and Fridays.
Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.