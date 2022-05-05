Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Advertisement

Iowa State Patrol: Man held woman against her will in vehicle, choked her multiple times

According to a criminal complaint, Benjamin Linderman, 23, was pulled over for speeding in a...
According to a criminal complaint, Benjamin Linderman, 23, was pulled over for speeding in a work zone on I-380 in Coralville just after midnight on Thursday. Iowa State Patrol troopers say he was driving drunk and holding a woman against her will.(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 7:59 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CORALVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - A Marion man is facing multiple charges after Iowa State Patrol troopers say he was driving drunk, holding a woman against her will, and choked her multiple times.

According to a criminal complaint, Benjamin Linderman, 23, was pulled over for speeding in a work zone on I-380 in Coralville just after midnight on Thursday.

An Iowa State Patrol trooper said he could see Linderman and a woman changing seats, then exiting from the passenger side. The trooper said Linderman walked back towards him and the woman, who was crying, got back in the car and drove away.

The trooper said Linderman had bloodshot, watery eyes, slurred speech and admitted to having consumed alcohol.

The woman was later found at the Coralridge mall parking lot.

Law enforcement said the woman reported Linderman had put both his hands around her neck multiple times, choking her enough that she could not breathe. The victim told officials Linderman choked her every time she tried to leave the vehicle at a stop.

Officials reported the victim had fresh bruising all over her neck, and a visible injury from having been bitten by Linderman.

Iowa State Patrol said the victim believed Linderman was going to kill her because she had no idea where he was taking her, and he had told her “we are both going to end it together.”

Linderman and the victim had reportedly been in a relationship for seven months.

Linderman faces multiple charges of Domestic Abuse along with charges of False Imprisonment, Operating While Under the Influence, Driving While Barred, Driving While License Under Suspension, and Speeding in a road work zone.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement arrest 40 people in Operation Washout
Law enforcement arrest 40 people in Operation Washout
The Rosenbaums defaulted on both loans and sold the double-pledged crop with little to no...
Iowa family sentenced in USDA crop loan and bankruptcy fraud schemes
Cedar Rapids water rescue
Emergency crews complete water rescue in downtown Cedar Rapids
President Joe Biden said on Tuesday the decision could potentially imperil several rights.
Biden blasts ‘radical’ Roe draft, warns other rights at risk
The Winneshiek County Sheriff’s Office said Michael Foland, 20, led deputies and officers on a...
Iowa man with outstanding warrants arrested in Decorah after high-speed chase

Latest News

The department is hoping to find whoever is behind the recent uptick.
Marion Police ask public to make sure cars are locked after increase in break-ins
Cedar Falls astronaut Raja Chari is set to return home to Earth, after nearly half a year...
Iowa astronaut to return to earth after nearly a year in space
Abortion is currently legal in the state and that wouldn't immediately change if the ruling is...
Iowans react to possible overturning of Roe V. Wade
The draft suggests the high court could be poised to overturn Roe V. Wade in the near future.
Fencing added in front of Supreme Court after Roe V. Wade draft leak