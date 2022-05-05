Iowa State Patrol: Man held woman against her will in vehicle, choked her multiple times

CORALVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - A Marion man is facing multiple charges after Iowa State Patrol troopers say he was driving drunk, holding a woman against her will, and choked her multiple times.

According to a criminal complaint, Benjamin Linderman, 23, was pulled over for speeding in a work zone on I-380 in Coralville just after midnight on Thursday.

An Iowa State Patrol trooper said he could see Linderman and a woman changing seats, then exiting from the passenger side. The trooper said Linderman walked back towards him and the woman, who was crying, got back in the car and drove away.

The trooper said Linderman had bloodshot, watery eyes, slurred speech and admitted to having consumed alcohol.

The woman was later found at the Coralridge mall parking lot.

Law enforcement said the woman reported Linderman had put both his hands around her neck multiple times, choking her enough that she could not breathe. The victim told officials Linderman choked her every time she tried to leave the vehicle at a stop.

Officials reported the victim had fresh bruising all over her neck, and a visible injury from having been bitten by Linderman.

Iowa State Patrol said the victim believed Linderman was going to kill her because she had no idea where he was taking her, and he had told her “we are both going to end it together.”

Linderman and the victim had reportedly been in a relationship for seven months.

Linderman faces multiple charges of Domestic Abuse along with charges of False Imprisonment, Operating While Under the Influence, Driving While Barred, Driving While License Under Suspension, and Speeding in a road work zone.

