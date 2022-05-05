Show You Care
Former treasurer for Iowa City Pride arrested for misuse of funds

Officials said Anthony Sivanthaphanith, 37, of Iowa City, admitted to spending the money...
By KCRG Staff
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 9:29 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The former treasurer of the Iowa City Pride organization has been charged with theft after officials said he spent about $35,732.32 of the organization’s funds on personal things.

A criminal complaint says Anthony Sivanthaphanith, 37, of Iowa City, used the organization’s funds from May through November 2021 on things like restaurants, retail, travel, and personal bills, as well as cash withdrawals.

Sivanthaphanith became Treasurer of the Iowa City Pride organization in April 2021, and had access to the organization’s bank account and debit card, which was issued only to him.

Officials said Sivanthaphanith admitted to spending the money without permission.

