Fayette County woman accused of leaving children in the care of registered sex offender

By KCRG Staff
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 4:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
WEST UNION, Iowa (KCRG) - Law enforcement have arrested a West Union woman for knowingly leaving children in the care of a registered sex offender who then forcibly abused one of the kids.

Police say that on December 31st, 2021 into the morning of January 1st, 2022, 39-year-old Sara Luanne Macinnis left minor children in the care of a man that Macinnis knew was a convicted sex offender. Police say the man, 19-year-old Isaiah Duffield, then sexually assaulted one of the victims by force.

Duffield had already been convicted of third-degree sexual abuse before this incident.

Macinnis has been charged with Child Endangerment leading to Serious Injury. Duffield was charged with Sexual Abuse in the 3rd Degree - Subsequent Offense.

Duffield was also reportedly charged in April, 2022, with Sexual Abuse in the 3rd Degree - Subsequent Offense, after entering the room of a 17-year-old while they were sleeping and forcing himself on them against their will.

